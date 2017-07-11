Why Nigeria Has Been Unable To Restructure -Alaafin of Oyo - The Herald Nigeria

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has reavealed why the Nigeria has been unable to restructure after independence.

He spoke, Monday at the launch of a biography and postscript titled: ‘Samuel Ladoke Akintola in the Eyes of History,’ written by Femi Kehinde.

Tracing historical lines, the Alaafin noted that the nation’s present structure has not been changed since it is largely in favour of the Northern part of the country.

He added that most of what is produced in the South, as revenue, is used in developing the north, a situation he described as problematic.

“The first time that the federal government would interfere in state affairs began when the government at the centre interfered in the feud between Akintola and Awolowo. The government, in support of Akintola, declared a state of emergency in the old Western Region, snowballing into serious crisis,” the Alaafin said.



“The army came and took side during a coup that led to the death of Akintola. Aguiyi Ironsi that took over, abolished the regional system through Decree 34 of 1960. He also scrapped the term federal republic and replaced it with republic of Nigeria.”



He added that, “The northerners felt that with the new system, the Emirs would no longer be able to operate within a republic like before. Their belief was that Ironsi came from a culture that opposed their belief. This led to a counter coup of July 29, 1960. I am trying to tell you why we have to restructure Nigeria.

“Gowon that came later, returned the term Federal Republic of Nigeria but not the region. Lagos is about 20 million people going by the first census conducted and Kano was next. Within the next 10 years, Kano was split into about 44 council areas but Lagos remains with 20 council areas.

“Jigawa was created from Kano and given 19 council areas. This means that the bulk of what Nigeria realises from oil goes to the North. If we are in a region, the government of that region can create council areas but because we depend on a monolithic manner of financing the states, we are in problem. Have they been able to publish the people who own the oil blocks in Nigeria?”

