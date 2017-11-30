Nigeria’s own Wizkid has made history as he becomes the first African artist to win “Best International Act” at the MOBO Awards which held last night.
He has now joined the likes of Eminem, Drake, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé as winners of the category.
The MOBO Awards which stands for “Music of Black Origin” was established in 1996 and is held annually in the United Kingdom to recognise artist of any ethnicity or nationality performing black music.
Nigerian artist Davido clinched a big win also as the Best African act Category.
See full list of winners below:
The 2017 Mobo winners in full
Best male act: Stormzy
Best female act: Stefflon Don
Best album: Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer
Best newcomer: Dave
Best song: J Hus – Did You See
Best video: Mist – Hot Property
Best hip-hop act: Giggs
Best grime act: Stormzy
Best R&B/soul act: Craig David
Best international act: Wizkid
Best African act: Davido
Best reggae act: Damian Marley
Best jazz act: Moses Boyd
Best gospel act: Volney Morgan & New-Ye