Nigeria’s own Wizkid has made history as he becomes the first African artist to win “Best International Act” at the MOBO Awards which held last night.

He has now joined the likes of Eminem, Drake, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé as winners of the category.

The MOBO Awards which stands for “Music of Black Origin” was established in 1996 and is held annually in the United Kingdom to recognise artist of any ethnicity or nationality performing black music.

Nigerian artist Davido clinched a big win also as the Best African act Category.

See full list of winners below:

The 2017 Mobo winners in full

Best male act: Stormzy

Best female act: Stefflon Don

Best album: Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer

Best newcomer: Dave

Best song: J Hus – Did You See

Best video: Mist – Hot Property

Best hip-hop act: Giggs

Best grime act: Stormzy

Best R&B/soul act: Craig David

Best international act: Wizkid

Best African act: Davido

Best reggae act: Damian Marley

Best jazz act: Moses Boyd

Best gospel act: Volney Morgan & New-Ye

