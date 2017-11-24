Popular Music Star Burna Boy will face 21 years in jail if charged and found guilty of masterminding Mr 2kay’s robbery attack.

The Lagos state police commissioner, Edgal Imohimi, had declared popular musician Burna Boy wanted, in connection to the incident that happened at 11 pm after the “Buckwyld N Breathless” concert at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Mr 2Kay was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in his hotel room on Sunday, October 22, 2017.

The artist was said to have been brutalised by the robbers and threatened to be killed if he did not corporate with them.

The Robbers confessed that they were hired by Burna Boy, through his manager Joel Kantiock, who was arrested in Zaria, Kaduna state.

They also revealed that they were given a part payment of N50,000 before the job and were to collect a balance of N50,000 after the job has been completed.

Burna Boy is yet to honour the invitation of the police for questioning even though the singer’s rep put out a statement yesterday claiming the opposite.

“According to the Lagos State Criminal Law 2011. Sections 294 and 295, anyone who steals anything and uses threat of force or actual force to ensure that, he is said to be guilty of robbery. And shall be sent to jail for a period not less than 21 years” Akinyemi Ayinoluwa, a lawyer of High Tower Lawyers

“It appears Burna was not at the venue at all. But the law in Section 297 deals with conspiracy to commit the offence. That means if you gave information, or mobilised, made payment or facilitated the act, you are guilty of the principal offence as those who committed the actual offence” he further says.

No official charges have been pressed yet and the Nigerian Police is still investigating the claims made by the suspects that they were contracted by Burna Boy and his road manager to assault Mr 2Kay.

