Nigerians React As Reno Omokri Shades Buhari, James Ibori - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Former aide to the former president Goodluck Jonathan has taken a swipe at the president and supporters celebrating the release of former Delta State Governor, James Onanafe Ibori.

Reno Omokri took to his social media page on Facebook to write: “I would NEVER celebrate Ibori. But hypocrite, before condemning those celebrating Ibori, remember you voted for a man who celebrated Abacha and boldly and publicly said ‘Abacha did not steal’!”

In reaction to the swipe, Nigerians engaged the former aide in his comment section calling him out on his political stand.

However, Reno Omokri attended to some comments made by his followers. Read some below:

Samuel Okonji wrote: “I can never celebrate a thief, but poverty mentally and a closed mindset make Nigerians do the unthinkable.”

Another, Gbubemi Obioru wrote: “Bro regardless of who celebrated who or who is been a hypocrite, people voted based on their dissatisfaction with the polity at that time. A thief is a thief to me period. Compliments of the season to you and yours”

Agu Agu wrote: “Bola Tinubu aka Bobo Chicago is been celebrated as a hero in APC.”

Oton’s Samson Balogun Seedorf wrote: “I’m very proud to celebrate ibori, if OBJ can bode george the killer of NPA he was welcome by his people so i welcome ibori as my own……”

Oton’s Samson Balogun Seedorf further added: “If ameachi, fashola, buratia, babachir, Abba kyari are all saint praising them…. Then i stand for ibori”

In reaction to an earlier comment made by Gbubemi Obioru, Reno Omokri wrote: “I am not sure you understood what I wrote. Why people voted how they voted does not change who they voted for. I recall you are married. Why you married your particularly beautiful wife does not have any bearing on the fact that she is your wife. Whether you married her for her beauty or her character, the fact remains that you married her. Whether some people voted for Buhari because they were dissatisfied with Jonathan or for other reasons, the fact remains that they voted for a man who celebrated a confirmed thief and therefore have no moral standing to sermonize against those celebrating Ibori.”

Oti Ometie added: “Can’t they be mutually exclusive? Can I not condemn Ibori and not vote for Buhari. There are millions of Nigerians who intersect on these positions. I don’t have to vote Jonathan to despise criminal acts and vice versa. To be clear. I can want a different leader from Jonathan and Buhari, and still remain a Nigerian.”

Reno Omokri in reply to Oti Ometie wrote: “I suspect you are having an argument with what you THINK you read, not what you actually read. Everything you wrote I agree with and nothing I have written contradicts it. I trust your intelligence, but I will simplify what I wrote for you-I wrote that those who voted for Buhari and are condemning the celebration of Ibori are engaging in hypocritical behavior. I did not say anything about those who did not vote for him. I did not say they had to have voted for Jonathan. I said and only said what I said about those who voted for Buhari and still condemn the celebration of Ibori.”

Oti Ometie however further engaged the former president’s former aide more as he wrote: “Thanks for “dumbing” it down for me bro :), however it was implicitly expressed. If you say it wasn’t so, OK, I was mistaken and have no quarrel with your statement then. Merry Christmas to you and yours.”

Reno Omokri also replied Oti Ometie with: “This is the type of political correctness that led to the rise of Trump. I don’t need to ‘implicitly express’ things. I write in clear and unambiguous language. Right there in Canada where you live, my books are available in bookstores. If you read them, you will find that I write what I mean and I mean what I write. When dealing with me, please take what I say literally and don’t impute ‘implicit expressions’ that I have no clue of.”

Another social media user, Akpoviri Igbeh declared: “Ibori remain my hero no apology”

