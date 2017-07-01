Why Nigerians rig everything, everywhere - The Herald Nigeria

Consider the mess made of the national sports federation elections by those acting for or in the interest of the minister of sports, Mr. Solomon Dalung.

For a nation that won only one bronze medal at the last Olympic Games despite sending the largest delegation of 77 athletes in the nation’s history, the shame and scandal flowing from the elections should not have been.

Remember that the most symbolic recollections of the Rio Olympic Games were not of success on the field of play, but the caricature of the country’s organisational capacities. The sordid story of the country not being able to ferry its stranded football team from the United States to Brazil.