NIMASA commiserates with Nigeria Police over demise of AIG Maritime

Dr Dakuku Peterside, the Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has commiserated with the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, over the demise of AIG Pius Imue in charge of Maritime Command.

Peterside, on Friday, expressed shock over the death of AIG Pius Imue, describing him as a fine officer who was dedicated particularly to issues relating to safety and security in the Lagos port area.

“Let me commiserate with the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, and the entire Nigeria Police Force on the death of one of its finest officers in the Force, especially now that his services are needed more at the ports.

“AIG Imue brought to bear his expertise in the sector and was a rallying point for all stakeholders in the industry, ” he said.

Peterside said that AIG Imue showed professionalism and expertise in fighting crimes in the country.

“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to you, your team and the entire Nigeria Police at this trying moment.

“We also pray that God Almighty will comfort his immediate family,” the director-general said.

He gave assurances that NIMASA would continue to support and partner the maritime arm of the Nigeria Police Force toward a safer and secured maritime domain. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment