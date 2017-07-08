No Referendum, No Election in South East, Nnamdi Kanu Insists - The Herald Nigeria

The leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu insists that the November polls in Anambra State would not hold.

Nnamdi Kanu made this declaration when he addressed IPOB members, numbering over 50,000, at theLearning Field premises, Omagba Phase II, Onitsha on Friday.

According to Kanu, contrary to reports, he had not backed down on his stand that there would be no election in any part of the South East region until a referendum for Biafra is granted.

“There will be no election in Anambra and Biafra land forever and ever. This land belongs to Biafra,” Kanu said.

“Our enemies will fail. We are without fear before our enemies.

“I will be alive to see Biafra or dead fighting for it. You all must see Biafra. Our enemies must know that Biafra was designed in heaven. They must know we are not joking.”

