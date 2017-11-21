Nollywood actress Omotola writes open letter to newly weds BankyW and Adesua

Nollywood actress Omotola Ekehinde, who was a guest at Banky Wellington and Adesua’s wedding, which was one of the biggest celebrity wedding has written an open letter to the newlyweds.

The actress advised the couple to stay off social media and communicate continuously as this is a bedrock of a lasting union.

She wished them well in their honeymoon at Capetown and also encouraged them to preserve their friendship.

See the letter below:

“Dear Banky and Adesua,

After capetown, everyone leaves…it’s just you two.

My darlings if possible, stay off social media a bit.

Communicate continuously

Preserve your friendship not just your love

Even as you two have now become one, don’t forget to respect your individuality.

We love you and are rooting for your special Love.💍❤💕🌟”

Banky W and his actress wife Adesua Etomi, had their star-studded traditional wedding in Lagos on Sunday and was witnessed by close friends, associates and celebrities including, Omotola,Bovi, Basket Mouth, Kemi Adetiba, Tunde Demuren, Chigul, Lynxx, Juliet Ibrahim, M.I Abaga,Dotun Kayode, Toolz, Tolu Oniru, Linda Ejiofor, Sola Sobowale, among others.

