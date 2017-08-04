NPA inaugurates 24-hr emergency clinic in Lagos ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Thursday inaugurated a 24-hour emergency clinic in Lagos ports to give optimal attention to health needs of its workers and stakeholders.

Inaugurating the clinic at Apapa Port Complex, the NPA Managing Director, Ms Hadiza Usman, said that this was to derive greater operational efficiency and revenue generation for the country.

Usman said that the management would not relent in its resolve at bringing dividends of good governance and administration to the ports community.

She said that establishment of the clinic was in consonance with the organisation’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policy as well as a commitment to excellence by the organisation’s workforce.

The managing director said that NPA would strive to achieve an appreciable level of modern applications and equipment at the clinic to keep up with the current global trends on health matters.

Usman appealed to the port users to avail themselves of the facility, saying that there was need to sustain all efforts put in place so far by the management.

“It is for the reason of prompt response to casualties that the clinic was conceptualised.

“Matters concerning safety and sound mind of port users are paramount in the operational thrust of the management of NPA,’’ she said.

Usman implored members of staff to contribute meaningfully toward making NPA a model agency. (NAN)

