Obiano’s agric. revolution programme attracts $600m agro-investments

Mr Uche Okafor, a lawmaker representing Ayamelum State Constituency (APGA), has commended Gov. Willie Obiano’s agricultural revolution programme, saying that it had attracted 600 million dollars in two years.

Okafor told newsmen in Onitsha on Monday that the unprecedented revolution spread across the critical food areas such as rice, cassava, tomato, fish, vegetables and poultry farming, among others.

According to him, many laudable achievements have been recorded in the state’s agriculture sector within the past two years.

“The unprecedented revolution in the agricultural value chain had created thousands of employment opportunities and yielded numerous benefits, especially in Ayamelum, the food basket of the state.

“Ayalemum is 100 per cent involved in this revolution because 60 per cent of the food consumed in the state is from the area.

“We now have more persons engaged in farming; the yields are increasing and our people are becoming more prosperous, all thanks to the mechanisation and new farming techniques introduced by this administration.”

Okafor lauded the provision of improved seedlings, loans and free training given to farmers on best practices as well as ensuring a link between them and off-takers.

“The popular Anambra rice, which is not only nutritious but much more affordable, is mostly cultivated in Ayamelum; our people are happy with the governor for putting us on the right stage.”

Okafor, who is the Chairman,House Committee on Public Utilities, charged more youths and women to be more involved in agriculture, saying that the sector had become more lucrative than before. (NAN)

