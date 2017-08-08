 Ozobulu Church Massacre: Pope Reacts - The Herald Nigeria

Ozobulu Church Massacre: Pope Reacts

Following an attack on a Catholic Church in Ozobulu community of Anambra on Sunday leading to the death of several persons, Pope Francis has conveyed his sympathy to families of the bereaved.

The Pope while commiserating with the victims of “Ozubulu Church Massacre” which led to the death of 11 persons and others severely injured, sent his condolence and sympathy through a telegram message.

In the telegram message dated August 7 and addressed to Bishop Hilary Paul Odili Okeke of Nnewi, the Pope noted that he was “deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and injury following the violent attack in Saint Philip’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu.”

Further to this, the Catholicnewsagency reports that the Pope extended his “heartfelt condolences to you and to all the faithful of the Diocese of Nnewi, in particular the families of the deceased and all those affected by this tragedy,” and also offered blessings of “consolation and strength” upon the entire diocese.

The shooting which was earlier reported to be gang related has been dismissed by the Nigerian Police who have reportedly arrested some of the suspects.

The state governor, Willie Obiano was also on ground after the incident as he promised that the state government will foot the medical bills of the injured persons.

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

