The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are gearing up for the 2019 elections with renewed vigour after the crisis that had rocked the party begins to dissipate.

They have plans to shut out Presidential aspirants who defected from other parties in the hopes of having their ambitions realised with the PDP and may have also zoned the vice presidency to the South East.

According to a report on the Nation, the South East caucus has opted to forego any aspiration for key positions in the National Working Committee( NWC).

The only position the South East is seeking in the NWC is the National Organizing Secretary.

The idea for the PDP is to reintegrate all parts of the country so that every zone feels adequately represented. This is according to a source who spoke to the Nation who added that PDP leaders “have been engaging in horse-trading in the past few weeks ahead of our next elective National Convention.

According to the source; “These leaders have built some consensus on power sharing, including the shutting of our doors against defectors from other parties who are only interested in our presidential ticket.

“As an integrated party, we welcome defectors, but we may not concede an automatic presidential ticket to any of them. We want all those joining our party to learn the ropes and queue for a while.

“We believe in party discipline and supremacy; members must have faith in the party they are joining. No chance for gold diggers again.”

Speaking on the secret deals, the source said; “As part of the secret deals, it is taken for granted that the presidential ticket will go to the North. It is the candidate we are left with.

“As for the vice presidency, the consensus so far is in favour of the South East in order to address the marginalization of the Igbo. The PDP’s focus is on the unity and reintegration of this country. We want to create a sense of belonging for all.

“We have also discovered that giving the VP slot to the Igbo may solve the latest recourse to separatist agitations in the country.”

“Although the South South is serious in its demand for the VP slot, the fact that the geopolitical zone recently completed a five-year presidency in 2015 gives the South East an advantage.”

“Party leaders are trying to persuade the South South to have a rethink. We will skew the power formula in a manner that the zone may produce the President of the Senate and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation or other leverage appointments.

“These are some of the ongoing secret deals in order to give the APC a good fight in 2019. All the six geopolitical zones will get a fair deal.

“The formula being worked out is similar to that of the defunct NPN and a little blend of former Social Democratic Party( PDP) which won the annulled 1993 presidential poll.”

He added that there were plans for the South West too; “The zone is certainly producing the National Chairman of the party with other juicy appointments on the cards.

“It is left to the leaders of the party in the South West to present a credible choice which will lead the PDP to victory in 2019.

“The National Convention will ratify the power sharing formula in December. We are not going to leave anything to chances.”

