PEFTI Launches Multimillion Naira Executive Training Room

The renowned PEFTI Film Institute has once again raised the bar and reiterated its position as one of the top complete training institutes in West Africa, with the launch of a multi-million Naira Executive Training Facility on its campus on August 22, 2017.

The 52-seater, fully air-conditioned facility commenced operations with a Canon workshop, employing its state-of-the-art High-Definition Projectors, Public Address System, Sufficient Parking Space, and Two Soundproof Generators.

The Managing Director of PEFTI, Abiola Adenuga, had this to say: “PEFTI has several classrooms with varying capacities, as well as a fully-equipped Multipurpose Hall which can accommodate 1,200 people. This new Executive Training Class offers Premium comfort and high-end equipment to discerning members of the public. PEFTI will also launch a series of short Executive Training Sessions for Television and Radio stations, Banks, Government agencies, Religious bodies, and other organisations who want to add value to their staff in a wide range of areas.”

PEFTI, located at 5 Joy Avenue, Ajao Estate, off International Airport Way, Lagos State, is a government-accredited educational establishment, offering National Diplomas in Film Production, Performing Arts, and Music, as well as Professional training in Script-writing, Acting, Presentation, Music, Digital Photography, Cinematography (Camera + Light + Sound), Directing, Music Studio Production, Choreography, Styling Costume & Makeup, Bead-making, and Digital Video Editing.

For more information on PEFTI Film Institute, visit www.pefti.tv

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Femi Famutimi

Famutimi Femi is a writer for theheraldng. He is also a lawyer by trade. His hobbies include reading and writing, he also loves Renaissance art.

