The renowned PEFTI Film Institute has once again raised the bar and reiterated its position as one of the top complete training institutes in West Africa, with the launch of a multi-million Naira Executive Training Facility on its campus on August 22, 2017.

The 52-seater, fully air-conditioned facility commenced operations with a Canon workshop, employing its state-of-the-art High-Definition Projectors, Public Address System, Sufficient Parking Space, and Two Soundproof Generators.

The Managing Director of PEFTI, Abiola Adenuga, had this to say: “PEFTI has several classrooms with varying capacities, as well as a fully-equipped Multipurpose Hall which can accommodate 1,200 people. This new Executive Training Class offers Premium comfort and high-end equipment to discerning members of the public. PEFTI will also launch a series of short Executive Training Sessions for Television and Radio stations, Banks, Government agencies, Religious bodies, and other organisations who want to add value to their staff in a wide range of areas.”

PEFTI, located at 5 Joy Avenue, Ajao Estate, off International Airport Way, Lagos State, is a government-accredited educational establishment, offering National Diplomas in Film Production, Performing Arts, and Music, as well as Professional training in Script-writing, Acting, Presentation, Music, Digital Photography, Cinematography (Camera + Light + Sound), Directing, Music Studio Production, Choreography, Styling Costume & Makeup, Bead-making, and Digital Video Editing.

For more information on PEFTI Film Institute, visit www.pefti.tv

