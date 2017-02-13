Peru asks Trump to deport ex-president accused of corruption - The Herald Nigeria

Peru’s President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has asked his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump to consider deporting one of his predecessors, Alejandro Toledo, whose arrest over corruption allegations was ordered recently, a media report said on Monday.

According to the Peruvian Foreign Ministry, the request was made during a telephone conversation between the two leaders on Sunday.

Toledo, who is believed to be in San Francisco, has not been seen since Thursday when a Peruvian judge issued an international arrest warrant for him and ordered him to spend 18 months in pre-trial detention.

The former president is accused of accepting 20 million dollars in bribes from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht during his time in office between 2001 and 2006.

Report says Toledo, accused of taking the money in return for a contract to build the Interoceanica highway linking Rio de Janeiro and Lima. (dpa/NAN)

