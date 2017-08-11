In Photos: The 10 Most Expensive Yachts In The World - The Herald Nigeria

- Eclipse is called the ‘1.5 billion dollar’ yacht, although its exact price is believed to be considerably lower. The yacht is owned by Russian billionaire, Roman Abramovich, and was delivered by luxury yacht builder, Blohm and Voss in 2010. Among other mouth-watering features, the yacht has an anti-paparazzi feature that ensures that pictures cannot be taken of people on it from outside it. It is 536 feet long.
- Azzam is the longest and largest yacht in the world at 590 feet (180 metres) long. It is owned by Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi. Built by luxury yacht builder Lurssen, it was delivered in 2013 at $600 million.
- Topaz is 482 feet long. It is owned by the Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It was built in 2012 for $520 million by Lurssen.
- Sailing Yacht A was built for Russian billionaire, Andrey Melnichenko. It is 468 feet long and has ship masts nearly 300-feet long. It was initially known as the ‘Motor Sailing A’ which was built for £190 million but has since been upgraded to £260 million.
- Serene is 439 feet (134 metres) long. It is owned by Russian billionaire, Yuri Shefler and was delivered in 2011 by Fincantieri yachts. It is valued at $330 million. It has 12 guest and 30 crew cabins.
- Radiant is 361 feet (110 metres) long. Built by Lurssen, the yacht was delivered to its owner in 2009. It is owned by UAE’s Abdulla Hamad Al Futtaim who bought it for $320m, although it was commissioned by Russian, Boris Berezovsky who ran into financial crisis while it was being built.
- Dubai is owned by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Prime Minister of UAE and Emir of Dubai. It is the world’s second largest private yacht, at 531 feet (162 metres) long. It is believed to be valued at $300 million.
- Al Said is owned by Sultan of Oman, Qaboos Bin Said Al Said. It is 508 feet (155 metres). It can cater to 70 guests and carry 154 crew onboard. It was built in 2008 by Lurssen.
- Pelorus was built in 2003 by Lurssen, having been commissioned by a Saudi businessman. It was sold to Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich in 2004. It was refitted by Blohm and Voss in 2007. It is now owned by American filmmaker David Geffen. The yacht is 377 feet (115 metres) long. It is valued at around $300 million.
- Project Omar is 511 feet (156 metres) long, the largest yacht launched in 2015. It was built by Lurssen.
