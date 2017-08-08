 Photos: Brazilian Miss BumBum Contestants Put Their Behinds On Display - The Herald Nigeria

Photos: Brazilian Miss BumBum Contestants Put Their Behinds On Display

Following the release of photos of contestants of the current Miss BumBum Brazil beauty pageant, the organisers of the competition have released yet another daring photos of the contestants.

The contestants put their curvaceous body on display on Monday as they brought the famous Avenida Paulista, a main street in Brazil to a standstill.

The curvaceous models stormed the country’s biggest city, Sao Paulo wearing sexy black swimsuits to promote their spot in the pageantry.

The 2017 edition of the Miss Bum Bum pageantry will feature 27 models including an amputee and a playboy model.

See photos of the contestants as they posed for the camera ahead of the final scheduled to hold November 6.

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

