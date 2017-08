The Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, who has been in the United Kingdom since May 7, 2017 has recieved the Secretary General Of OPEC, Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo.

The Nigerian president who some weeks ago played host to a delegate of Nigerian governors and more recently his media team was pictured with the OPEC General Secretary and his sons.

The President’s son, Yusuf Buhari was also present at the Abuja House in London.

See photos below:

