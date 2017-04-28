 Photos: Church Where Members Pay Dues Using POS Goes Viral - The Herald Nigeria

Photos: Church Where Members Pay Dues Using POS Goes Viral

A church where members pay their dues including Tithes and Offerings using ATM POS has surfaced online.

The photos shared on social media by a Facebook user has since gone viral as Nigerians opined that the church is operating in line with the cashless policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The photos which surfaced online shows a man swiping another man, presumably a church member’s card on the machine.

The name of the church was however not revealed by the social media user.

See photos below:

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

"Leaders learn to leverage the problems that never go away in a way to create progress for the organization."
- Andy Stanley.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar