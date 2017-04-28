Photos: Church Where Members Pay Dues Using POS Goes Viral - The Herald Nigeria

A church where members pay their dues including Tithes and Offerings using ATM POS has surfaced online.

The photos shared on social media by a Facebook user has since gone viral as Nigerians opined that the church is operating in line with the cashless policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The photos which surfaced online shows a man swiping another man, presumably a church member’s card on the machine.

The name of the church was however not revealed by the social media user.

See photos below:

