PHOTOS: Ex-NAFDAC Boss, Late Dora Akunyili's Daughter Weds In Anambra - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

PHOTOS: Ex-NAFDAC Boss, Late Dora Akunyili’s Daughter Weds In Anambra

Daughter of the late NAFDAC Boss, Dora Akunyili over the weekend said ‘I Do’ to her heartrob at a wedding ceremony held in Anambra state.

The former NAFDAC boss’ daughter, Somto who was reported t have been in a 4-yar-lng relationship with her man Chinonso Azuzu before the couple decided to make all plans official in a ceremony held in Agulu, Anambra state.

Present at the joyous event were the former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi and several other dignitaries.

The church wedding was held at the Madona Catholic Church, Agulu, Anambra state where the bride’s father, Chike Akunili walked her down the aisle and gave her hand away in marriage.

See photos from the event below:

