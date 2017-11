The picture of notorious kidnapper Evan’s wife and kids crying and pleading to Nigerians to spare him during his arrest was recently used in Abuja for a Retreat.

The Federal Executive Council Retreat on Education which was held yesterday used the crying family’s pictures to depict Nigerian Education’s cry for help.

The Retreat had the Nigerian President, his vice and notable personalities in attendance.

See photos below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print