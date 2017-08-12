Photos: President Buhari Takes A London Evening Stroll With Media Team - The Herald Nigeria

President Muhammad Buhari has added some new pep to his step, even as his recovery process seems to be in full swing.

In new photos shared by a Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari was spotted out and about taking a stroll in the Abuja House garden in London.

The President who has been abroad for close to a 100 days receiving medical treatment and recuperating seems to have added some flesh to his cheeks.

Adesina who shared the picture, captioned it “Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant Media & Publicity Mallam Garba Shehu, Minister of Information Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Special Adviser Media and Publicity Mr Femi Adesina and Personal Assistant Digital/Online Media Lauretta Onochie as he receives Presidential media team as well as Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters at the Abuja House London on 12th August 2017.

