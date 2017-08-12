 Photos: President Buhari Takes A London Evening Stroll With Media Team - The Herald Nigeria

Photos: President Buhari Takes A London Evening Stroll With Media Team

President Muhammad Buhari has added some new pep to his step, even as his recovery process seems to be in full swing.

In new photos shared by a Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari was spotted out and about taking a stroll in the Abuja House garden in London.

The President who has been abroad for close to a 100 days receiving medical treatment and recuperating seems to have added some flesh to his cheeks.

Adesina who shared the picture, captioned it “Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant Media & Publicity Mallam Garba Shehu, Minister of Information Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Special Adviser Media and Publicity Mr Femi Adesina and Personal Assistant Digital/Online Media Lauretta Onochie as he receives Presidential media team as well as Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters at the Abuja House London on 12th August 2017.

Leave a comment

The Herald NG

The Herald NG is a leading newspaper in Nigeria at the forefront of the digital revolution.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

There are two kinds of companies, those that work to try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second.
– Jeff Bezos.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar