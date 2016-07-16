 President Buhari's Children throw Lavish Dinner Party to celebrate Graduation - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

President Buhari’s Children throw Lavish Dinner Party to celebrate Graduation

3976888_20160715211050_jpeg68354b36397818260ce8c7c686bb031d

Three of President Buhari’s children; Halima Buhari Sheriff, Yusuf Buhari and Zahra Buhari all graduated a few days ago.

While Halima was called to the Nigerian bar, Zarah and Yusuf graduated from the University of Surrey, United Kingdom.

The kids decided to throw a dinner party for friends to celebrate the occasion and let their hair down.

They had their mother in attendance, while their father President Buhari had already posed for photos with them at the state house a couple of days ago.

You can see photos from the event below.

Femi Famutimi
Femi Famutimi

Famutimi Femi is a writer for theheraldng. He is also a lawyer by trade. His hobbies include reading and writing, he also loves Renaissance art.

