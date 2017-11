Self-styled ‘Queen of Hairs’, Queen Okafor, shared some new photos of her hairy look in different hairstyles on Facebook.

The 27-year-old from Anambra state became an internet sensation when her pictures surfaced on the internet a few years back.

She was once quoted to have said, “I get not less than 100 suitors and admirers every day depending on the occasion. Married and single men, boys, girls, lesbians and gay men are attracted to me.”

See the photos below:

