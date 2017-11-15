Britain’s most notorious criminal, Charles Bronson who is serving a life sentence has wedded 37-year-old actress Paula Williamson at HM Prison Wakefield.
Originating as a petty criminal, Bronson was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment for armed robbery in 1974. He was later returned to prison for planning another robbery and continued to be a violent inmate, taking numerous hostages, resulting in him being sentenced to life imprisonment.
The actress had fallen in love with the prisoner after becoming his penpal for a long while and building a relationship between them.
Paula arrived the prison for her wedding in a silver-blue Mercedes with the words ‘Just Married in individual letters strung to its rear and was guided into the prison by friends with a blanket covering her face.
Only five people are believed to have witnessed Bronson, 64, saying ‘I do’ to Paula in the behind closed doors ceremony which was shrouded in secrecy.