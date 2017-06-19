Those Who Plot Against me Usually End up Dead- FFK

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode has lashed out on his critics saying that they would soon die or be inflicted with bad luck.

He made the assertion in a statement in reply to Pastor Moshood Ifayemiwo who predicted that he would die.

The former Minister went to reveal that those who wished him bad are in one predicament or the other and likened himself to the Biblical David whose enemies died one after the other.

“I am David. I am a King and I will chop off the heads of the Amalekites and ALL my enemies at the soonest. One by one they will fall until the spiritual circle is complete and the way is clear. I do not fight my battles: God fights them for me. I am David. “Behold they fall one by one already. Slowly but surely,” he said.

“Consider the following: The 6 Senators that bitterly opposed my Ministerial nomination on the Senate floor, that said I would be a Minister only over their dead bodies and that got up and insulted me during my Senate Ministerial clearance hearing in 2006 all died of strange dieseases within a few years.

“Meanwhile ALL the Senators that got up, spoke for me and supported me that day are all alive and well till today. Two of them went on to be made Ministers a few years later and two of them were elected governor.”

Femi Fani-Kayode also bashed President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as “anointed by the devil” and a “a Pharaoh and a Herod all rolled into one.”

Continuing, he said, “I am David. I cannot be cut short and I cannot die before my time. I will carry out my assignment in this nation and on this planet successfully before I am called home whether my detractors like it or not.

“The bible says ‘touch not my annointed and do my prophets no harm’. Many in our nation still have much to learn from that. They would do well to learn it fast. Meanwhile I shall live long and prosper because the Lord is with me.

“And like David at Ziklag I shall pursue, overtake and recover all that my enemies have taken from me. The Lord is faithful to His own.”

