The Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan of Nigeria, who is noted for using social media to convey messages, has slammed President Buhari, alleging that his appointments as Petroleum minister always led to missing funds.

Reno in aTwitter post, stated that former president Obasanjo made Buhari Minister of Petroleum in 1976 and ₦2.8 billion allegedly got missing, 41 years after, PMB is oil Minister again and $25 billion misses.

The $25 billion which has been the subject of the latest controversy, was alleged to be a fraud perpetrated by the General Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Commission, Maikanti Baru.

The alleged fraud which was exposed by Dr Ibe Kachikwu, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources of the NNPC, was brought to the open through a letter addressed to the President.

The initial loud silence of President Buhari on the humongous corruption and other illegal items currently being exposed by the NNPC resulted in the missing funds being linked to the President.

