Police arrest 24-year-old car thief, 15 others in Kogi

The Police in Kogi have arrested 16 suspects including a 24-year-old, Shaibu Adejoh, who allegedly stole his boss’ Toyota Camry Muzzle car from Lagos to Kogi in search of a buyer.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Williams Aya, who disclosed this while presenting the suspects to newsmen at the command headquarters in Lokoja, said the blue Toyota Camry with registration number: KRD 412 EX was recovered from the suspect.

Aya said the suspect, Adejoh, of Achigili area of Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi, was seen with the car as he approached people in the community to help him to sell it off.

He said that some members of the community, who were suspicious of his move, reported the matter to the police, leading to his arrest on Nov. 8 by operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

Fielding questions from newsmen, Adejoh, said he was on a salary of N45,000 per month as a driver of his “Madam” in Lagos, but that he stole the car when the woman traveled out and left the car in his care.

The police spokesman said that the 15 other suspects committed various crimes ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, culpable homicide, cult activities and cattle rustling.

He said that the suspects had been terrorising the state especially Idah and its environs in Kogi East Senatorial District, adding that their arrests were part of the command’s efforts to rid the state of criminals.

Of particular interest, according to him, is the arrest of a five-member kidnap gang who kidnapped a farmer, Mr Ogbu Chikechi of Egabada, Igalamela-Odolu Local Government Area, who was on his farm harvesting egg fruits (garden egg) on Oct. 29.

Aya said that the hoodlums who emerged from the bush approached the farmer with cutlasses, kidnapped him and collected N100,000 ransom from his indigent family before they released him.

He said all the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

He listed items recovered from them to include one pump action gun; four AK 47 guns; a mask; a Car Jack; locally made bullet proof vest; rounds of ammunition as well as other dangerous weapons and charms.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ali Aji Janga, according to Aya, has directed the Police Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to beef up security in their areas.

They are also to ensure massive deployment of patrol teams and undercover operatives to flash points and other vulnerable criminal spots to nip in the bud all forms of crimes and criminality in the state to make the Ember months safe for the people. (NAN)

