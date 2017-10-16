Police Sergeant and Retired ASP Arrested for Alleged Robbery

The Lagos State Police Public Relations officer, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole has confirmed the arrest of a Police Sergeant and a Retired Assistant Superintendent of Police over an alleged robbery at a hotel.

The suspects who were identified as Yakubu Aiyegba and Obosa Augustine were apprehended alongside a taxi driver, by the Operatives from Sasha Division, who acted on a tip-off and stormed the Ehis Hotel.

It was gathered that the suspects had collected N50,000 and a laptop from a guest in the hotel three weeks ago, but decided to go back to the facility to perform another raid.

During interrogation, one of the suspects, Aiyegba, 39-year-old Kogi state indigene, said they did not go to the hotel to rob. He said they were friends of the hotel manager, one Kingsley, who normally gives them money.

He said, “Two weeks ago, we visited Kingsley at the hotel and saw some people smoking on the premises. We threatened to arrest them, but they begged us. Because of our friend, Kingsley, we left them.

“At times when we visit Kingsley, he would give us N1,000 to buy kola nuts. We don’t normally disturb him. On Wednesday, Supol (Augustine) told me that Kingsley called him that we should come.

“On getting there, we met some boys smoking. When they sighted us, they called their friends to fight us. Policemen from Shasha division later came to arrest us.”

The 52-year-old retired officer, who hails from Edo State, said he went to the hotel because of the good rapport he had with Kingsley before he retired from the force.

“I have four children and a wife. I retired this year while at the Idimu Police Division. The manager always gives me money. He called me on Wednesday to come and collect money.

“As we got there, somebody said we collected N50,000 and a laptop from him three weeks ago, which is just an allegation. We didn’t rob anybody. We did not impersonate SARS,” he added.

George, the taxi driver, stated that he was not involved in the alleged robbery, adding that he stayed outside the hotel.

He said, “I know Aiyegba as a policeman and he introduced me to Mr. Augustine. I have taken them to the hotel thrice. They would give me a drink and ask me to stay outside.

“After meeting with the manager, they would fuel my car or give me N1,500.”

