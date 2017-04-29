PSquare, Yemi Alade, Phyno Shock Newlyweds With Surprise Appearance - The Herald Nigeria

In a twist of fate, that some music fans will die for, a newly wedding couple were left delightfully shocked when music stars PSquare, Yemi Alade and Phyno crashed their wedding and took photographs with them.

A newly wedded couple, Mr and Mrs Umelo were left shocked after some top music stars made an unintended appearance at their post-wedding photo shoot.

R&B duo, PSquare, Yemi Alade and Rapper Phyno who were at GloMegaMusicTour stop in Owerri recently were checking into their hotel when they joined the couple at their photo shoot.

The Groom took to social media to thank the stars for making their day a memorable one.

See the pictures below,

