Rapper The Game arrested for assaulting Nigerian law enforcement agent - The Herald Nigeria

The Game has been sentenced to 120 hours of community service for assaulting an off-duty policeman during a pick-up basketball game in Hollywood.

TMZ reports that the rapper struck a plea deal which kept him out of jail after punching Onyebuchi Awaji during a basketball game in March 2015.

The 37-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jayceon Taylor, also received a six-month suspended jail term on Monday and was ordered to attend anger management counseling.

Recall that The Game was playing basketball at an L.A gym in 2015 and during the ruckus that erupted, the rapper punched the Nigerian-born US police officer, and was later charged to court on misdemeanor, battery and criminal threats.

In 2016, the rapper was was let off the hook after striking a plea deal. He may have to do the time if he gets into any more trouble.

