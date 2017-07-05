Why Should Responsible Citizens Pay Tax To An Irresponsible Government - The Herald Nigeria

In a recent development to the latest attempt by the government to introduce tax reform via the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme; Former PDP Youth leader, Deji Adeyanju has reacted, calling the government ‘irresponsible’.

VAIDS, which is an initiative designed to encourage voluntary disclosure of previously undisclosed assets and income for the purpose of payment of all outstanding tax liabilities is set to have kick started by the 1st of July, 2017 and would gather intelligence locally and through various international conventions and multilateral agreements to obtain information required for prosecution of defaulting taxpayers or those who make false declarations.

Reacting to this development, Deji Adeyanju, took to his twitter handle to decry the whole scheme stating that the Buhari-led government is planning to tax Nigerians to death.

He also added that Nigerians cannot continue to pay tax for politicians to loot.

