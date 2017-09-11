Sir Richard Charles Branson is the founder of Virgin Group, the brand expanded to include Virgin Atlantic Airways, Virgin Mobile and Virgin Australia. According to Forbes, he has an estimated net worth of US$4.9 billion.

The English billionaire has revealed images of the devastation brought about by the hurricane Irma on his private island in the Caribbean. In a series of tweets over the weekend, he showed the destruction felt by Necker Island and other surrounding British Virgin Islands after the category 5 storm hit last week.

Branson describes the damage to his luxury resort as “huge”, the images show fallen palm trees, exposed buildings and destroyed furniture.

Photos of the neighboring Virgin Gorda showed a more pronounced damage. Branson said the resorts had been “decimated” in a blog post published on Friday. “The boats are piled up like matchsticks in the harbor. Huge cargo ships were thrown out of the water and into rocks. Resorts have been decimated.

The houses have their roofs blown off; even some churches where people sheltered have lost their roofs” Branson wrote.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment