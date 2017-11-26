Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly held secret talks with PSG officials in a hotel over a possible move.

The 32-year old is reported to have told Mendes to speak with the French giants as contract talks have stalled in the Spanish capital, according to Diario Gol via the Daily Mail.

It is believed that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is unwilling to increase Ronaldo’s salary, with the Portuguese possibly reaching the end of what has been an illustrious career.

So far, he has found the back of the net just twice in La Liga, although he has been doing just fine in the Champions League but there are fears in several quarters he is on the wane.

And with negotiations over a fresh deal stalling, Ronaldo is weighing up his options and Perez is believed to be ready to cash in while he can.

