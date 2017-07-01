 S. Africa parliament to vote on no-confidence vote in Zuma in August

The South African parliament will vote on a no-confidence motion in President Jacob Zuma on Aug. 3, the national legislature said on Friday.

The parliament said that further consultations were taking place to determine whether the ballot would be held in secret.

The country’s top court had earlier ruled in June that secret ballots may be held for motions of no confidence in parliament, a potential blow to the tenure of scandal-prone Zuma who said such a vote would be unfair.

Parliament officials said the vote would be the ninth time during Zuma’s rule as president that he would face such a vote, having survived previous attempts to remove him. (Reuters/NAN)

