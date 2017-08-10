Scientists Discover Method To Determine A Woman's Body Count - The Herald Nigeria

Scientists have found a sizeable number of women to have the Y chromosome particular to men in their blood which raises the question of its origin.

An immunologists at the Fred Hutchinson Caner Center in 2004 found that 21 percent of the 120 women whose blood samples were taken for the study had male DNA in their blood.

The study however categorized the women into four groups according to pregnancy history to include Group A had had only daughters, Group B had had one or more miscarriage(s), Group C had induced abortions, and Group D had never been pregnant before.

The presence of the male chromosome in the women were found to be considerably greater in the Group C although the Y-choromosome was still present in other groups, with Group A showing 8%, Group B, 22%, Group C, 57%, and Group D, 10%.

However, in a recent explanation for the findings which was conducted in 2004, scientists have come to a clear establishment that 63% of women have brains that harbor DNA that originated from another individual.

In a progessive study focused on the female brain and genetics, the male DNA which were present in the women have been found to belong to present or past lovers as the DNA was found to be distinct compared to all other cells which make up a woman.

Your Newswire reports that the DNA which accounts for the Y-chromosome was genetically fused to the women’s brain and will be there for her entire life.

The discovery was reported to have been made by accident during a research to determine if women who have been pregnant with a son might be more predisposed to certain neurological diseases that occur more frequently in males.

Researchers at first attributed the male DNA found in the female brain to male pregnancy but later established that contrary to the earlier theory, the DNA belongs to their lovers. This was established after a research was carried out on the brains of women who had never been pregnant, let alone have a male child and the same male DNA were found in their brains.

The study which concludes that sperms are living cells further provides an avenue to tell the number of sexual partners a woman has been with in her life as the study concluded that sperms are living cells and every time a woman’s body absorbs spermatozoa from a man, it becomes a living part of her for her entire life.

The research note added: “Sperm is alive. It is living cells. When it is injected into you it swims and swims until it crashes headlong into a wall, and then it attaches and burrows into your flesh. If it’s in your mouth it swims and climbs into your nasal passages, inner ear, and behind your eyes. Then it digs in. It enters your blood stream and collects in your brain and spine.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment