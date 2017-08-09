See The Face Of Police Officer Who Looted Goodluck Jonathan's Abuja Residence - The Herald Nigeria

Following a report that some police operatives looted the Abuja home of a former president of the country, Goodluck Jonathan, the Policeman involved has been identified.

Recall that the former president had in a statement released chronicled all that was stolen from the Abuja residence to be worth millions of naira.

The ex-president while revealing what was lost during the raid on his home in Gwarinpa, Abuja, stated that six policemen went away with a set of furniture, beds, electronics, toilet, gas cooker, electrical fittings, internal doors and frames amongst other items.

The statement released through his media aide, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, stated: “Following series of inquiries from journalists and other concerned Nigerians on the extent of the reported vandalism and theft in the house of former President Goodluck Jonathan located in Gwarinpa Abuja, we therefore would like to make the following clarifications:

“The theft was discovered last month upon which a report was duly lodged with the relevant police authorities. The police immediately commenced investigations which led to the arrest and detention of some suspects, six of whom were policemen, even as investigations continue.”

He added: “The house, which the former President bought from CITEC estate developers in 2004, was totally stripped bare by the thieves who stole every movable item in the house, including furniture sets, beds, electronics, toilet and electrical fittings, as well as all internal doors and frames.

“However, contrary to exaggerated reports in some media, only six television sets, three refrigerators and one gas cooker were stolen. Being that the house is a modest 4-bedroom duplex, it couldn’t have been fitted with.

“36 Plasma television sets and about 25 refrigerators” as falsely reported by some media outfits.

“We thank all Nigerians for their show of concern and wish to convey the former President’s goodwill to all Nigerians.”

See the face of one of the policemen below as court slams N7billion bail on him:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment