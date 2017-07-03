 Senator Ibrahim's Sex Scandal: Sowore is a Mad Man - Fayose's Media Aide - The Herald Nigeria

Senator Ibrahim’s Sex Scandal: Sowore is a Mad Man – Fayose’s Media Aide

Lere, Olayinka, media aide to Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, has bashed Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of online news media, Sahara Reporters, over a recent video allegedly showing a serving Senator and former governor of Gombe state,  Bukar Abba Ibrahim having sleeping with two ladies.

 

Lere Olayinka in a series of tweets on the news media’s Facebook page, described Sowore as a mad man trying to blackmail the Senator because he refused to give him money when he asked for it.

 

“And a former governor and serving senator will use this miserable BED to have sex with two ladies? Omoyele Sowore is mad walahi! Omoyele Sowore is a blackmailer,” Lere wrote. “He must have demanded for money from the Senator and the man called his bluff.”

 

