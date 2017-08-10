Sexual Assault: Man Faces Over 12,000 Years Jail Sentence - The Herald Nigeria

A Malaysian man has been arrested and is faced with the possibility of 12,000 years behind bars if found guilty in the over 600 sex assault charge against him.

According to court documents, the Malaysian man is being accused of sexually assaulting his daughter for over 600 times.

Court officials while reading the 626 charges against the 36-year-old man, divorced, spent a total of two days and finished on Thursday afternoon.

The charges include 599 charges of sodomy against the 15-year-old girl, as well as charges of incest, rape and other sex-related crimes.

The suspect appeared before the court in grey shirt and blue trousers and was seen to have been calm while the charges were being read.

He further pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

A deputy public prosecutor, Aimi Syazwani, told AFP, “He faces a prison sentence of over 12,000 years”

A special court for sex crimes against children in the administrative capital Putrajaya stipulates a maximum of 20 years jail term for each charge of sodomy.

The Judge, Yong Zarida Sazali, however denied the suspect bail as he will remain in custody till his case is decided upon.

