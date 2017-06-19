Ships laden with petroleum products, food items to arrive Lagos ports

A total of 27 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods is expected to arrive at Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports in Lagos from June 19 to June 30.

This is contained in a Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

NPA said in the publication that some of the ships contained buck wheat, bulk fertiliser, general cargo, bulk corn, diesel, steel products, empty containers and base oil.

It said the others were laden with bulk coke, gas, gypsum, petrol and containers loaded with other goods.

NAN reports that four ships have arrived at the ports waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser and petrol while 15 others are discharging buck wheat, bulk salt, frozen fish, general cargo, among other goods. (NAN)

