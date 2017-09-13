Small sized Actor Yaw Dabo set to wed his sweetheart Vivian Okyere

Samuel Nana Yaw Dabo, an actor in the Ghanian movie industry is set to wed his long time sweetheart, Vivian Okyere.

The duo who are both actors featured in a movie together titled,”Meye wo girl” in which Yaw Dabo snatched Vivian from his boss.

The movie romance turned out to become a reality after they both confirmed their relationship and love for each other.

Dabo told Ghanaian website, Ghpage that he has been dating Vivian for some time now.

In a video recorded in May, Vivian reiterated her love for Dabo, after the public expressed doubts about the authenticity of their relationship.

Vivian professed her love for Dabo, saying:

“My love for Yaw Dabo it’s natural, Don’t underestimate him, He is my heart.”

Samuel Nana Yaw Dabo popularly called Dabo was born in 1998. He is a comic actor in the Kumawood movie industry from Ghana. Due to his little size he found it a bit difficult in his career but was later introduced into the movie industry by popular actor Kwaku Manu.

The young actor is also an entrepreneur as he owns three football clubs in the colts division with an U-10, U-14 and U-17 teams.

Yaw Dabo in an interview he granted, had said that he was crazy about his fiance and had accepted their love to be a perfect match. He said they understood eachother very well and dismissed all insinuations vivian could be after his money.

He said Vivian genuinely loved him and was not in any way drawn to his riches. The actor said he could announce a date to wed Vivian sooner rather than later.

“It won’t be long at all, may be we can announce our wedding date,” he said.

Below are photos of the couple:

