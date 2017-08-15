I am still in APC - Kwankwaso - The Herald Nigeria

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has denied reports stating that he and some members of his Kwankwasiyya movement had decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party from the ruling All Progressives Congress.

A leading online publication (Not The Herald NG), had reported yesterday that KWankwaso had left the APC for the PDP ahead of the 2019 elections, but in response to the publication, Kwankwaso said he was appalled by the report.

The chief of staff to the senator, Aminu Abdussalam, in a chat with DAILY NIGERIAN, described the report as totally malicious and unfounded.

He said the story was planted by the Kano State government to cause disaffection among their supporters after the national leadership of the APC recognised the leadership of Umar Doguwa as the legitimate chairman of the party in the state.

“We have not at any time contemplated leaving the APC. We were surprised and deeply appalled when we read the story.

“The story was planted by Kano State government and some political opponents who are threatened by the mass followership Senator Kwankwaso enjoys nationwide.

“Kano State government was the one that planted the same story last year, and its agents are still the same characters spreading the false story.

“They are angry that the national leadership of our great party, the APC, has endorsed the Umar Doguwa-led chairmanship of the party in Kano and dismissed their sham congresses,” he added.

The PDP is actively seeking to recruit former members of their party like Kwankwaso who defected to the APC but who are having political rivalries within the party.

