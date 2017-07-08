Stop Fighting El-Rufai, Focus on Your Legislative Duties, Group Advises Senator Sani - The Herald Nigeria

A group, Kaduna Solidarity Forum, Saturday advised Senator Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna Central Zone , to stop dissipating energy on fighting Governor Nasir El-Rufai, because of his 2019 ambition, urging him to focus on his legislative duties.

The Senator had few days ago, reportedly berated the Economics and Financial Crimes Commission for, according to him, inviting characters who do not qualify or tally with what the agency stands and fights for, saying, “I honoured the invitation to launch the zonal office of the EFCC and to participate in a stakeholder’s forum.

“I don’t think someone invited in this event fits into the philosophy and principles of the EFCC. I don’t know how the EFCC can squarely investigate corruption cases in Kaduna with some of this characters cutting the tape of their new abode,” Mr. Sani said.

In a statement signed by its Coordinator, Ashiru Abdullah, decried the way and manner Sani had wasted his time attacking the government rather than striving hard to provide dividend of democracy to the people that gave him the mandate to represent them at the National Assembly.

The statement noted that the Kaduna state government invited the EFCC to set up office in Kaduna in a bid to ensure transparency and probity in governance.

It described the reports alluding that the legislator walked out in protest due to the attendance of the state governor, as false and laughable.

The group insisted that Senator Sani was not there during the inauguration of the Kaduna office and wondered how he could have walked out of the governor in an event that he was not present.

“Senator Sani is a blatant liar who is after cheap publicity in order to gain public sympathy for his 2019 political aspiration.

“He knows definitely El- Rufai that provided the office space for the EFCC will be there to commission it.

“In fact, as at the time the event was going on, he was relaxing at Asaa Pyramid Hotel. So how can one just wake up and say Senator Sani walked out on the governor? This is a blatant lie.

“Let him show evidence with pictures that he was at the event otherwise he should keep quiet. This is just a mischief.

The statement, therefore advised the lawmaker to stop overheating the polity and focus on providing dividends of democracy just like the two other Senators from the state have been doing.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment