All Students In Agricultural Universities Must Own Farms Starting From 200 Level - FG - The Herald Nigeria

The Minister of Agriculture in the country, Audu Ogbeh, has stated that all students of Agricultural universities will be required to own a farm starting from their second year in school.

The Agric Minister further directed the governing councils of all Federal Universities of Agriculture to ensure that the latest directive is implemented.

Audu Ogbeh added that every bonafide student of Agricultural institutions in the country must own viable farmlands on campus from their 200-level till graduation.

Ogbeh while speaking at a meeting with members of the Universities governing councils in Abuja yesterday, August 8th, said: “Every undergraduate must- and I repeat- must own a farm on campus from 200 level. We are training high-level young farmers who, even before graduating, should have started earning a living.

“We should be training graduates who should be going straight into production, with credit support from their alma-mata, produce chicken, eggs, goats, milk, set up meat laboratories, bake bread and above all produce and sell large quantities of high-quality hybrid seeds.”

