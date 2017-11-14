The Super Eagles on Tuesday defeated the Argentine national team, 4-2, in a friendly match which is in preparation for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

The Argentines, parading star players like Sergio Aguero, Javier Mascherano and Angel Di Maria, scored the first two goals of the game which was played in Krasnodar, Russia.

Argentina shot into the lead courtesy of goals from Ever Banega in the 28th minute and Sergio Aguero moments after.

Sergio Aguero scored his 36th international goal to move clear in third place on Argentina’s all-time scoring list as Jorge Sampaoli’s side looked set to prosper despite the absence of Messi, who had returned to Barcelona after featuring in the 1-0 win over Russia on Saturday.

Having drawn level with Hernan Crespo by scoring a late winner against the Russians, Aguero followed up his first international goal since June 2016 by tapping home Argentina’s second to back up Ever Banega’s free-kick opener.

Yet their comfortable cushion evaporated either side of the interval, with Kelechi Iheanacho inspiring a Nigeria fightback with a free-kick of his own in the closing stages of the first half.

Ihenacho scored a superb free-kick on 44 minutes of the first half to reduce the tally to 2-1.

The Eagles soared back to life in the second half when Iwobi equalised in the 52nd minute to make it 2-2.

Newly invited Brian Idowu made it 3-2 for Nigeria in the 54th minute of the game while Iwobi scored his second goal of the game to make it 4-2 and seal the victory for Nigeria.

This was only Nigeria’s second win against Argentina – and their second in which they’ve scored four times

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related