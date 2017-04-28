Tanzania president sacks 9,932 civil servants over fake qualifications

President John Magufuli of Tanzania on Friday fired 9,932 civil servants over forged educational qualifications.

Magufuli made the announcement on state television after an investigative task force found that 9,932 government workers presented fake qualifications when they were employed.

The president said the dismissed civil servants would have to defend themselves in court.

“They are thieves like any other thieves. … You cannot perform if you don’t have deserving qualifications,’’ Magufuli said.

About 3,000 other civil servants were suspended while their certificates were being verified.

The task force investigates the educational certificates of 435,000 civil servants throughout the East African nation. (dpa/NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment