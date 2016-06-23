Tax Evasion Scandal: Linda Ikeji Denies Alleged N75million Tax Bill - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Earlier today, an independent online news source, The Capital reported that Celebrity Blogger, Linda Ikeji has been slammed with a N75 million tax evasion bill by the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS.

The news source further reported that the Blogger denied ownership of her N500 million Banana Island mansion when questioned by FIRS operatives.

Linda Ikeji has however debunked the rumours as she noted that the Banana Island mansion belongs to her and also denied the tax bill rumors.

Linda while speaking to Pulse said: “FIRS go after companies not individuals. And I was operating as an individual”.

She further added: “And the Banana house is mine 1000%..lol. Proudly mine and I would never deny it”.

