A Facebook user Nnadi Chinenye has reacted to the recent deaths linked to some women who allegedly murdered their husbands over infidelity.

Nnadi revealed that a new revolution has begun wherein women have started to speak out and fight for their men rather than accept polygamy as our forefathers did in the past.

She explained that Muslims who wholeheartedly accept their husband marrying many women whilst being married to them are simply helpless and unhappy.

While some social media users have reacted in support of the post, some others think is a wrong approach to revolution.

See the post below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

