There Was Nothing Accidental About Borno IDP Settlement Bombing - Survivor Recounts - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

One of the survivors of the accidental bombing of the Internally Displaced Persons settlement in Rann, Borno state has narrated his experience.

Recall that the Nigerian Army fighter jet on Tuesday was reported to have accidentally bombed the IDP settlements.

Speaking on the tragic situation which led to the death of several civilians, Abdulwahab Adam, in a chat with Punch revealed that the fighter jet dropped bomb on the area three times.

The survivor who along with others is receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital said: “The bombs were dropped on us thrice and there was no way a mistake could be made thrice.”

speaking further on the attack, the survior pointed that there was nothing accidental about the air strike.

“There was nothing accidental about the attack and it could not be referred to as a mistake.

“The Federal Government should stop telling Nigerians that it was a mistake; for this was not. It was nothing but an unprovoked attack on a civilian populace.

“This was not a new camp and the attack happened when people queued up to receive humanitarian materials.”

Anoter survivor of the attack, Abba Yusuf, said: “This is the same force that told the world that they did not drop the bomb on insurgents in the Sambisa Forest because of human shield but weeks later, dropped bombs on unarmed civilians in an IDPs’ camp.

“Could they have been blindfolded to know that we were in a queue and we were unarmed or could they have mistaken the IDPs camp for the haven of insurgents?”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment