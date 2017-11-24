“This Is the Kind of Preaching that Plunged Us into Poverty”- Daddy Freeze on Pastor Adeboye’s Sermon

The issue regarding tithing has always been a controversial one and this has been deepened in recent times with the emergence of the #freethesheeple movement headed by controversial Cool FM OAP Freeze.

Freeze who’s no stranger to controversy has courted it again in the form of a tweet against the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A. Adeboye.

In his tweet which had a video of pastor Adeboye saying about offering;  ‘the only reason we take offering at all is because, that’s the only way to get you out of poverty’. Freeze hit back saying: ‘this is the kind of false preaching that probably plunged us into poverty in the first place!’.

Checkout the video below

Femi Famutimi

Famutimi Femi is a writer for theheraldng. He is also a lawyer by trade. His hobbies include reading and writing, he also loves Renaissance art.

