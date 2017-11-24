The issue regarding tithing has always been a controversial one and this has been deepened in recent times with the emergence of the #freethesheeple movement headed by controversial Cool FM OAP Freeze.

Freeze who’s no stranger to controversy has courted it again in the form of a tweet against the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A. Adeboye.

In his tweet which had a video of pastor Adeboye saying about offering; ‘the only reason we take offering at all is because, that’s the only way to get you out of poverty’. Freeze hit back saying: ‘this is the kind of false preaching that probably plunged us into poverty in the first place!’.

Checkout the video below

This is the kind of false preaching that probably plunged us into poverty in the first place! ~FRZ

–#FreeTheSheeple pic.twitter.com/NXbfaaGJox — Daddy Freeze (@DaddyFRZ) November 23, 2017

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related