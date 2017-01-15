Trump says Inauguration Day to be bigger than expected despite Democrats boycott

With many Democrats announcing their boycott of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, the incoming president has said that the day would turn out to be bigger than expected.

The Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 16 Democrats Congress members had publicly announced their boycott of Trump’s inauguration following recent intelligence reports confirming Russians meddling in the Nov. 8, 2016 election.

Congressman John Lewis, had particularly declared that he did not regard Trump as a legitimate U.S. president because Russians helped him to win the presidency.

According to Lewis, Democratic Hillary Clinton, who defeated Trump in popular vote, would have won the election squarely without Russia interfering.

“Inauguration Day is turning out to be even bigger than expected. January 20th, Washington D.C. Have fun

“The Democrats are most angry that so many (President Barack) Obama Democrats voted for me.

“With all of the jobs I am bringing back to our Nation, that number will only get higher.

“Car companies and others, if they want to do business in our country, have to start making things here again. WIN!” Trump tweeted.

The President-in-waiting also attacked Lewis, saying his representation had not done much to impact his constituency, an attack Democrats denounced.

“Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results.

“All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!

“Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S. I can use all the help I can get!” Trump said on Twitter.

The incoming president also dismissed the alleged reports that Russians has his dossier, saying they would have released it if they had it.

“Intelligence insiders now claim the Trump Dossier is ‘a Complete Fraud!’” Trump tweeted.

NAN reports that Clinton won the election by 2.9 million popular vote but lost the presidency to Trump on Electoral College vote.

NAN also reports that Obama will handover to Trump on Friday after completing a second and final term as president. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment